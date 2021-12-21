ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 12,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 83,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 161.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 485.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

