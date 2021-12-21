ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.92

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $20.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 57,147 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

