Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.28

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 127784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

