Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head to Head Analysis

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Repro Med Systems and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Asensus Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.64 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -30.60 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 84.29 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -3.35

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

