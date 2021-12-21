Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMB. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

ASMB stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.