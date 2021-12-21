Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $218,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $11,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Visa by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 111.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

NYSE:V traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.