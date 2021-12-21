Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $107,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.60. 7,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

