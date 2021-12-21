Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 19,977 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $69,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 51,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,898,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.