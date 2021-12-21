Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,231 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $92,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

NKE traded up $8.95 on Tuesday, reaching $165.93. 165,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,889. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.