Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 35,755 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 101,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. 78,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,710. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

