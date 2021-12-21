Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Purchases £55,035 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.16) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($72,711.06).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,285.77 ($16.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,141 ($15.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,576.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.46) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.39).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

