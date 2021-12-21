ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.67

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.67 and traded as low as C$42.10. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.56, with a volume of 169,580 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACO.X shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.28.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,338,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,089,110,868.60.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.