Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $15,976.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

