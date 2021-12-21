ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$328,084.68 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.
TSE:ATA traded up C$1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.78. 60,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
