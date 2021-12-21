ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$328,084.68 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

TSE:ATA traded up C$1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.78. 60,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATA. Cormark upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.