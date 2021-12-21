AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.00 Billion

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post sales of $41.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.75 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $167.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $173.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $156.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 69,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

