Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,805.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) major shareholder Emil F. Wright, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $15,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ AUBN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.53. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.