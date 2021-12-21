Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.58 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $783.93 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

