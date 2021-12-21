Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.