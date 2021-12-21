Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 4.62% of Autoliv worth $351,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.