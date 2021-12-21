Autonio Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $5.81 million and $155,584.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

