Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Avangrid also posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Avangrid by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.