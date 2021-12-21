Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.62% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 59,232 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,479.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

