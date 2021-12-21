AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post $66.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.32 million and the lowest is $65.86 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 29.00.

AVDX opened at 15.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 21.62. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 14.58 and a 12-month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

