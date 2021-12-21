AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.60

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.60 ($26.52) and traded as high as €25.76 ($28.94). AXA shares last traded at €25.38 ($28.52), with a volume of 11,154,770 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.87 ($31.32).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.60.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

