Axe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,130.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $126,517.70 and approximately $73,130.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

