Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Up 9.4%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.69. 8,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Get Axonics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.