Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 83.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

