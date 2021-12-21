B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.