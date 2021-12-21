B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.27. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

