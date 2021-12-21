B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.