B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,199 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,694,000 after purchasing an additional 263,998 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

