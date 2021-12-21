Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading Down 5.7%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 18.37 and last traded at 18.37. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 898,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. Research analysts expect that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

