Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 113,996 Shares

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BKKT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,560,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

