Balancer (BAL) Market Cap Achieves $129.56 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $18.66 or 0.00038380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $129.56 million and $37.12 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

