Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Banc of California worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.63. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts have commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

