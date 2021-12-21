Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 106765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

