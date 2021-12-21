Bank of America Corp DE Has $145.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.34% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $145,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

XME opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

