Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

BMO stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $400,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

