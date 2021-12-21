Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$162.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.09.

BMO traded up C$1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$133.12. 709,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,631. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

