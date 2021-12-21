BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

