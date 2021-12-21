Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

