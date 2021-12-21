Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 301 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,679.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,753.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,740.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

