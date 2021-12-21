Bao Finance Price Up 7.1% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $139,334.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.