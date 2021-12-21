Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.94. 10,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,936,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

