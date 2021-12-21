BASIC (BASIC) Market Cap Hits $51.88 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BASIC has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006680 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

