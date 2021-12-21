Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.95

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.95 and traded as low as $16.25. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 78,649 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

