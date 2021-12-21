BCM Advisors LLC Has $46.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 12.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $46,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

