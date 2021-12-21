Beam One Day Volume Hits $6.54 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Beam has a total market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,785,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

