Bella Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $71.14 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003015 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.14 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.