BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.37

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2387884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

